creston kenilworth
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
166 Apartments for rent in Creston-Kenilworth, Portland, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
The Enclave
3636 Southeast Mall Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
845 sqft
The Enclave Apartments are a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in Portland, OR. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
3737 Southeast 36th Place, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This cozy two-story hidden gem in inner SE Portland is truly a place you will want to call home! Right on the bus line and minutes to downtown, these lovely 2 and 3 bedroom homes are within walking distance to everything that is Portland.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
3 Units Available
Roseland
5811 Southeast Boise Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,030
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
541 sqft
Roseland is a brand new community in the Foster Powell neighborhood. Steps away from shops, restaurants and bars, our apartments offer modern living, with all of the modern conveniences.
Results within 1 mile of Creston-Kenilworth
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Marilyn
2390 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,249
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
616 sqft
NOW LEASING: Modern Hawthorne living, offering studio and one bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
7 Units Available
The Fifty at Division
4975 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed, this apartment community in southeast Portland features a pet-washing station, a 24-hour gym and a rooftop deck. The homes have in-unit laundry, built-in USB charging outlets and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Hawthorne Twenty Six
2625 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawthorne Twenty Six in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Anthology on Division
3330 Southeast Division, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
10 Units Available
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
5 Units Available
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Hawthorne 31 Apartments
1515 Southeast 31st Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
519 sqft
Hawthorne 31 is a 30 unit community in the heart of Portland's vibrant Hawthorne District. Make yourself at home in one of our studio or one bedroom apartment homes, each with oversized windows, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 8 at 04:12pm
4 Units Available
Brooklyn Yard
4780 Southeast Milwaukie Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
696 sqft
This community has a ground-floor retail area, living wall in the courtyard and a smoke-free environment. Apartments feature quartz countertops, energy-efficient appliances and in-unit laundry. Hillsdale Center and Willamette River are both near the property.
Last updated July 7 at 04:51pm
2 Units Available
54 Woodstock
5401 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 Woodstock in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
4 Units Available
The Arleta
5214 Southeast 72nd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,145
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
841 sqft
Welcome home to Arleta. Our apartments are newly renovated inside and out.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Powell Gardens
3506 Southeast 33rd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
798 sqft
Powell Gardens is a beautiful, clean and quiet property located at SE 33rd Ave.and Powell Blvd. in the Richmond neighborhood, popularly known as the “Hawthorne District.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Move the House Apartments
3810 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move the House is a 26 apartment home mid-rise in the heart of Portland's vibrant Richmond neighborhood. Offering studio, one and two bedroom floor plans.
Last updated March 10 at 06:22pm
Contact for Availability
Garden Park
5104 SE 30th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
Luxury community features parking, pool, sauna and coffee bar. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, garbage disposal and laundry. Located on SE 30th Ave, close to dining, shopping and parks.
Results within 5 miles of Creston-Kenilworth
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
81 Units Available
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,168
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,428
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Century
3270 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,201
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
851 sqft
Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
The Bridgetown
4525 Northeast Fremont Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,316
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bridgetown is a 50-Unit net zero, eco-friendly apartment building in the NE Beaumont Village neighborhood of Northeast Portland.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,464
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1022 sqft
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
