Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center car charging clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym green community bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly fire pit internet cafe media room online portal

The Matisse offers studios, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes directly located on the Streetcar line and steps from South Waterfront shopping and dining. The Matisse is LEED Gold Certified, a smoke-free community and very pet friendly. Innovative amenities include private clubroom with Wi-Fi, game gallery, state-of-the-art fitness center, electric car charging stations, rooftop terrace and landscaped courtyard. Apartments include 9- to 14-foot ceilings, large windows, private balconies, air conditioning, stainless steel-finish appliances, bamboo plank flooring and granite countertops.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and self-guided tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.