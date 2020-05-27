Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors walk in closets ceiling fan community garden courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry community garden courtyard

Powell Gardens is a beautiful, clean and quiet property located at SE 33rd Ave.and Powell Blvd. in the Richmond neighborhood, popularly known as the “Hawthorne District.” We are in walking distance of the lovely neighborhoods of Hosford-Abernethy, Sunnyside, Mt. Tabor, South Tabor, and Creston-Kenilworth. We have a Walk Score of 78 and are blocks from the Clinton Street, Division Street and Woodstock Blvd. restaurants and shops. Our garden property is nestled across quiet 33rd Ave. from Cleveland High Schools football field, which is open to the public year-round. Walk to grocery stores (Safeway, Trader Joe’s, New Seasons, Fred Meyer, People’s C0-op, Natural Grocers, etc.), movie theaters (Cinemagic, Bagdad, Clinton, etc.), restaurants, bars, parks (Kenilworth, Clinton, Creston, etc.), and SO much more. The Richmond neighborhood has the best of everything in the SE. Our vintage community offers all the comforts of home including on-site laundry, free off-street parking, free additional storage, back and front door entries, professional landscaping, on site management and maintenance, small complex (only 40 units), access to public transportation and car sharing! We define Portland style. Our unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes over look manicured gardens, have hardwood floors, tiled kitchens and vintage features. Don’t miss your opportunity to join us at Powell Gardens. Schedule your private showing immediately. Please note that you must present valid i.d. at time of showing.