Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Powell Gardens

3506 Southeast 33rd Avenue · (503) 455-8602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3506 Southeast 33rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Richmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 35002 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Unit 34382 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33241 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Powell Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
community garden
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
community garden
courtyard
Powell Gardens is a beautiful, clean and quiet property located at SE 33rd Ave.and Powell Blvd. in the Richmond neighborhood, popularly known as the “Hawthorne District.” We are in walking distance of the lovely neighborhoods of Hosford-Abernethy, Sunnyside, Mt. Tabor, South Tabor, and Creston-Kenilworth. We have a Walk Score of 78 and are blocks from the Clinton Street, Division Street and Woodstock Blvd. restaurants and shops. Our garden property is nestled across quiet 33rd Ave. from Cleveland High Schools football field, which is open to the public year-round. Walk to grocery stores (Safeway, Trader Joe’s, New Seasons, Fred Meyer, People’s C0-op, Natural Grocers, etc.), movie theaters (Cinemagic, Bagdad, Clinton, etc.), restaurants, bars, parks (Kenilworth, Clinton, Creston, etc.), and SO much more. The Richmond neighborhood has the best of everything in the SE. Our vintage community offers all the comforts of home including on-site laundry, free off-street parking, free additional storage, back and front door entries, professional landscaping, on site management and maintenance, small complex (only 40 units), access to public transportation and car sharing! We define Portland style. Our unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes over look manicured gardens, have hardwood floors, tiled kitchens and vintage features. Don’t miss your opportunity to join us at Powell Gardens. Schedule your private showing immediately. Please note that you must present valid i.d. at time of showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Powell Gardens have any available units?
Powell Gardens has 3 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Powell Gardens have?
Some of Powell Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Powell Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Powell Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Powell Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Powell Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does Powell Gardens offer parking?
No, Powell Gardens does not offer parking.
Does Powell Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Powell Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Powell Gardens have a pool?
No, Powell Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Powell Gardens have accessible units?
No, Powell Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Powell Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Powell Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
