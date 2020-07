Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Portland is always evolving-and there's no better place to experience it than from the progressively-designed, centrally-located Merrick Apartments. With a Walk Score of 84, the convenience found outside is perfectly complemented by the luxury found within. Soaring 10-14 foot ceilings, oversized windows, a kinetic Fitness Center, and a skyline entertainment room with rooftop terrace all beam with promise and possibility. Whether venturing out or settling in, Merrick is the key to a dynamic life in the Rose City. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)