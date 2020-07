Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage bbq/grill concierge courtyard lobby online portal package receiving playground

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Park Plaza Apartments is located in downtown Portland right off the I-405 and Highway 26. Travel quickly from place to place by utilizing the ten-minute walk to the MAX. We are next to the Portland State University campus which makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors. Our apartments are just a few minutes away from shopping and dining. If you would like to schedule a tour to come see our apartments in Portland please call our on-site management team with the phone number at the bottom of our website. Don't wait; call us today.