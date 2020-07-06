All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Greenbriar Village

5132 Southwest Slavin Road · (503) 212-9364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR 97239
South Portland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$960

Studio · 1 Bath · 356 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,245

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. now

$1,370

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenbriar Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
24hr maintenance
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
e-payments
smoke-free community
tennis court

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $42.50 per adult
Deposit: (Security Deposit equal to one month's rent.)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: 45lbs. max weight. Restricted Breeds: Doberman Pincher, Rottweiler, American Stafford Terrier, Pit Bull, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Dogs
rent: $20-$30 per month depending on weight
Cats
rent: $20
Parking Details: Unnassigned parking or $20/month reserved parking.
Storage Details: $10-$50/month depending on size of storage unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenbriar Village have any available units?
Greenbriar Village has 3 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenbriar Village have?
Some of Greenbriar Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenbriar Village currently offering any rent specials?
Greenbriar Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenbriar Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenbriar Village is pet friendly.
Does Greenbriar Village offer parking?
Yes, Greenbriar Village offers parking.
Does Greenbriar Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenbriar Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenbriar Village have a pool?
Yes, Greenbriar Village has a pool.
Does Greenbriar Village have accessible units?
Yes, Greenbriar Village has accessible units.
Does Greenbriar Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenbriar Village has units with dishwashers.
