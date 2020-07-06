Greenbriar Village

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $42.50 per adult
Deposit: (Security Deposit equal to one month's rent.)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: 45lbs. max weight. Restricted Breeds: Doberman Pincher, Rottweiler, American Stafford Terrier, Pit Bull, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Dogs
rent: $20-$30 per month depending on weight
Parking Details: Unnassigned parking or $20/month reserved parking.
Storage Details: $10-$50/month depending on size of storage unit