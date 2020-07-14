All apartments in Portland
Kearney Plaza

931 NW 11th Ave · (503) 308-6480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

931 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Pearl

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0411 · Avail. now

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Unit 0222 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Unit 0406 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0318 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,722

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0201 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,261

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 0101 · Avail. now

$2,286

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 0520 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,331

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kearney Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Kearney Plaza Apartments, where you can experience all the luxuries that come with living in the heart of Portland, OR! Rent one of our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments and you can expect excitement right outside your doorstep. Our pet-friendly community is right next to Starbucks and Jamison Square Park, one block away from Safeway, and only 10 minutes away from downtown. When you live in our community, you enjoy everything from professional maintenance and dry-cleaning services to modern appliances and covered parking.

Located in the Pearl District, one of Portland’s hippest neighborhoods, Kearney Plaza puts you near grand shopping options, world-famous employers, and countless popular attractions. Thanks to the direct access to NW Lovejoy St., it’s easy to get to places like Nike, Pioneer Place, OHSU, Intel, Legacy Health Systems, PSU, Pioneer Courthouse Square or the Portland Art Museum. You can even commute to Beaverton or Vancouver, WA in less than 15 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
rent: $40 per month per pet
Cats
rent: $40
Parking Details: Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: 3'x5': $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kearney Plaza have any available units?
Kearney Plaza has 8 units available starting at $1,334 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Kearney Plaza have?
Some of Kearney Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kearney Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Kearney Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kearney Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Kearney Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Kearney Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Kearney Plaza offers parking.
Does Kearney Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kearney Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kearney Plaza have a pool?
No, Kearney Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Kearney Plaza have accessible units?
Yes, Kearney Plaza has accessible units.
Does Kearney Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kearney Plaza has units with dishwashers.
