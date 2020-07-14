Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Kearney Plaza Apartments, where you can experience all the luxuries that come with living in the heart of Portland, OR! Rent one of our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments and you can expect excitement right outside your doorstep. Our pet-friendly community is right next to Starbucks and Jamison Square Park, one block away from Safeway, and only 10 minutes away from downtown. When you live in our community, you enjoy everything from professional maintenance and dry-cleaning services to modern appliances and covered parking.



Located in the Pearl District, one of Portland’s hippest neighborhoods, Kearney Plaza puts you near grand shopping options, world-famous employers, and countless popular attractions. Thanks to the direct access to NW Lovejoy St., it’s easy to get to places like Nike, Pioneer Place, OHSU, Intel, Legacy Health Systems, PSU, Pioneer Courthouse Square or the Portland Art Museum. You can even commute to Beaverton or Vancouver, WA in less than 15 minutes.