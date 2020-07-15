/
9 Apartments For Rent Near Lewis and Clark College
Evergreen
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Westmoreland
Holm at Sellwood
8220 Southeast 6th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,350
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,288
929 sqft
HOLM CONNECTS YOU TO WHAT'S IMPORTANT Home should feel welcoming, connected, and easy; so we designed for it..
Multnomah Village
Multnomah Station
7611 Southwest Capitol Highway, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,323
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments designed with an emphasis on comfort and leisure. Featuring bright and functional floor plans highlighted by quality materials, you’ll find the perfect space for you and yours.
Multnomah Village
Multnomah Village
7711 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,223
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
996 sqft
Apartments feature luxury on-site amenities, including a rooftop lounge with BBQ grill and a TV lounge. Interiors include upscale features, such as quartz countertops and wood floors. Located near I-5 and Gabriel Park.
Mt. Park
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
First Addition
The Oswegan
199 E Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Luxury living complex features seasonal pool, clubhouse, fitness center and resident lounge. Located adjacent to Tryon Creek State National Area and within minutes of Millennium Park, Lake View Village and Country Club.
First Addition
286 D Ave.
286 D Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $3,700 New Townhome First Addition Lake Oswego - Property Id: 20640 2 YEAR LEASE TERM REQUIRED. 2017 built luxury townhome in Lake Oswego's popular 1st Addition neighborhood.
Mt. Park
44 Eagle Crest Drive #39
44 Eagle Crest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful Condo in Lake Oswego! portland.c21.com Apply Today! - This great condo in Lake Oswego has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, just at 1084 SQFT of living space, stylish updates and a spacious balcony with views.
11740 SW Breyman Ave.
11740 South Breyman Avenue, Multnomah County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3010 sqft
11740 SW Breyman Ave. Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Dunthorpe Home - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.