/
/
north plains
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
143 Apartments for rent in North Plains, OR📍
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
28918 NW Carver Street
28918 Northwest Carver Street, North Plains, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1727 sqft
28918 NW Carver Street Available 08/07/20 North Plains Craftsman - 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, 1,727 Sq. Ft. - Meticulously well-kept craftsman with an open floor plan on the main feels welcoming and spacious.
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
31887 NW Pacific Street
31887 Northwest Pacific Street, North Plains, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1503 sqft
31887 NW Pacific Street Available 08/01/20 North Plains Single Family Home - Great Room style floor plan with large island kitchen, tile counters and back splash, quality cabinetry, hardwood laminate flooring, gas fireplace with tile wrap, white
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
31288 NW Cottage Street
31288 Northwest Cottage Street, North Plains, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
4 bedroom 2.5 bath in North Plains! - Spacious home on corner lot in North Plains Minutes to highway 26, Hillsboro, or Banks. Tile entry and 1/2 bathroom with pedestal sink.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10598 NW 320th Ave
10598 Northwest 320th Avenue, North Plains, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1503 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Home in North Plains! - Located on a quiet street, just one block off of Commercial.
Results within 5 miles of North Plains
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
5 Units Available
Northwest Hillsboro
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
7 Units Available
Central Hillsboro
4th and Main
390 E Main St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4th and Main in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
$
3 Units Available
Central Hillsboro
Washington Street Station
449 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The first of its kind in Downtown Hillsboro, Washington Street Station will be your place to Live, Work and Ride. Luxury 2 bedroom residential condos. One bedroom apartments available now.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
1432 NE Edgefield St
1432 Northeast Edgefield Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1578 sqft
1432 NE Edgefield St Available 07/24/20 Fantastic Hillsboro Townhouse In Prime Location! - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse plus den in ideal location near the Hillsboro Airport and Intel.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
2021 NE Barberry Dr
2021 Northeast Barberry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
2021 NE Barberry - Property Id: 313048 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2021-ne-barberry-dr-hillsboro-or/313048 Property Id 313048 (RLNE5960978)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
543 NE Truman Lane
543 Northeast Truman Lane, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1535 sqft
543 NE Truman Lane Available 08/19/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home near the Max Line in Hillsboro! - Close to downtown Hillsboro and Max Line. New Carpet and Paint and many other features. Great room floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and garage.
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
1747 NE Carole Ct
1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2242 sqft
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc. This property is located outside Portland city limits. Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
2656 NE Zander Ct.
2656 Northeast Zander Court, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2600 sqft
Large Single Family Home - Well maintained 2600 sq ft home on cul-de-dac with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, includes den/office on main level and bonus room upstairs! Formal dining room, living room, family room with gas fireplace.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
253 NW Glencory Street
253 Northwest Glencory Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1749 sqft
253 NW Glencory Street Available 08/01/20 Glencory Community Home with Attached Garage and Large Fenced Rear Patio - Glencory Community!! Fresh paint throughout, entry onto new laminate flooring in main level with a carpeted living room featuring a
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hillsboro
333 W. Main St
333 West Main Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
333 W. Main St Available 07/24/20 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse - 3 level 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town home with deck & porch. Kitchen has gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Dining room, family room with gas fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
3133 NE 13TH PL
3133 Northeast 13th Place, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1438 sqft
Wonderful Spacious 3 BR, 2.5 BA Town Home Located Close to Intel Jones Farm - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/81471ae0ad Spacious 3 BR, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20037 NW Keller Rd.
20037 Northwest Keller Road, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1284 sqft
20037 NW Keller Rd. ~ Country Living - Great ranch style home out in North Plains! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1284 sqf house. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher and disposal.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
1275 NE Maureen St
1275 Northeast Maureen Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1784 sqft
1275 NE Maureen St Available 08/09/20 Excellent Hillsboro Single-Family Home in Great Location! - Wonderful home in nice quiet neighborhood in the Jones Farm area close to Intel! Entry opens into a front room and formal dining area.
Results within 10 miles of North Plains
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
11 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,334
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,207
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1355 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to downtown area, with such apartment amenities as stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Residences have access to a clubhouse and parking garages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,253
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,370
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1246 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
20 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,165
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,283
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the North Plains area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORBethany, OROak Hills, ORScappoose, ORCedar Mill, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORWest Slope, OR