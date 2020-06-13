/
22 Apartments for rent in Sandy, OR📍
16822 Chula Vista Ave
16822 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
1ST MONTHS FREE RENT...NEW FOR YOU!!! END UNIT 3 Bdrm, 2.
39308 Newton St
39308 Newton Street, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1382 sqft
39308 Newton St Available 06/17/20 GORGEOUS SANDY ONE LEVEL!! VAULTED CEILINGS, FENCED YARD, AND CLOSE TO PARKS!! - Clean and SPACIOUS! This adorable one level ranch home leaves little to be desired.
18720 Southeast Langensand Road
18720 Southeast Langensand Road, Sandy, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
A Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath large kitchen with refrigerator living room family room/dining room air conditioning, mini split/heat pump and forced air furnace large laundry room with washer/dryer (Clarification: ground floor is for rent,
16776 Chula Vista Avenue
16776 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
**********$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS & SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE********* Please copy and paste the following link to register for the self viewing lockbox: Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.
38627 Galway Street
38627 Galway Street, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1426 sqft
**************APPLICATION PENDING********************* For self viewing lockbox code, please copy and paste this link into your browser: Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
16838 Chula Vista Avenue
16838 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1690 sqft
************APPLICATION PENDING************** Champion Village is one of the newest developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat.
16759 Chula Vista Avenue
16759 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1942 sqft
$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...
Results within 1 mile of Sandy
14750 SE Gilbertson Road
14750 Southeast Gilbertson Road, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3000 sqft
Private 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 3000 sq ft Ranch style home on a beautiful, unique property - Relax and enjoy this upscale home located in a postcard perfect setting. Private gate. Generous sized bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Sandy
42801 SE Music Camp Rd
42801 Southeast Music Camp Road, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1307 sqft
COME TOUR TODAY! RARE East Sandy Rental on half acre $1895/mo 3BD/1.5BA - COVID-19: In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Evergreen Property is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Results within 10 miles of Sandy
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Sierra Point
3359 Southeast Powell Valley Road, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sierra Point is a brand new Community with luxury apartment homes. We have one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each floor plan has a cozy non wood burning fireplace that is sure to be the focal point of your living room.
Kane Garden Court Apartments
3235 Southeast 1st Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
The Kane Garden Court Apartments offers comfortable and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens including refrigerator, range and dishwasher and patio or balcony with extra storage. Pets welcome!
1585 NE Kane Dr.
1585 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
780 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome Near MHCC - ***APPLICATION PENDING*** Self Guided Tours - https://rently.com/properties/1442113?source=marketing For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule.
26759 S Highway 211
26759 Woodburn-Estacada Highway, Clackamas County, OR
8 Bedrooms
$6,950
4600 sqft
Serenity and Privacy with this 4600 square foot - eight-bedroom four full bathrooms home - Perfect for anyone who loves the forests trees and sounds of silence - Gated entry, security cameras, privacy yet 2 miles close to downtown Estacada.
460 North Broadway Street
460 North Broadway Street, Estacada, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL leasing1@PPIRENTALS.COM Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.
252 NE Kane Drive #104
252 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious apartment with an open floor plan, tons of natural light and closet space with lots of storage.
1933 SE Williams Dr
1933 Southeast Williams Drive, Gresham, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1843 sqft
4 Bedroom Next to Greenspace - ***APPLICATION PENDING***Viewable During COVID-19 Crisis*** We offer our self guided tour system which means you can comply with the newest No In Person Interactions notices.
1520 Southeast Henkle Road
1520 Southeast Henkle Road, Multnomah County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This gorgeous ranch style home features a living room with laminate flooring, dining room with wood flooring and cozy kitchen with wood flooring, range and fridge. Both bedrooms have wood flooring.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Sandy, the median rent is $1,022 for a studio, $1,137 for a 1-bedroom, $1,342 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,953 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sandy, check out our monthly Sandy Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Sandy area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Portland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.