Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

8 Apartments For Rent Near Western States Chiropractic College

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Hazelwood
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,198
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
3 Units Available
Argay
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlegate Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Wilkes
Columbia Ridge
15910 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Washington border, nestled amongst the trees, Columbia Ridge Apartments is cozy community of two and three bedroom apartments in Portland, OR.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
5 Units Available
Wilkes
Zachary Park
3601 Ne 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1044 sqft
Your new home at Zachary Park provides full, gourmet-style kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals along with plenty of closet space, oversized floor plans and your choice of patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
2 Units Available
Rockwood
Windsor Manor
235 Southeast 165th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
856 sqft
Windsor Manor offers quiet living in a community setting just outside the bustle of the city.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenfair
Raven
340 Southeast 148th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
Raven Apartments feature both single level and townhome style apartments. Every home is fully equipped with a large capacity washer and dryer and built in air conditioner. As a resident you will enjoy easy access to local fine dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
2 Units Available
Wilkes East
Sandstone Manor
16677 NE Russell St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sandstone Manor in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
3 Units Available
Wilkes
Executive 1801
1801 NE 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Just minutes to Beale Street, I-240, and I-40 in the Raleigh/Bartlett market area. Units with gallery-style kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, tile floors, and private balconies/patios.

