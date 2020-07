Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location. With its broad array of eateries, breweries, characters, shops and services, the district is a genuine compilation of all the best Portland has to offer.



The Century offers studio, 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in a low-key urban vibe setting. The homes are packed with creature comforts like city views, over-sized windows, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliance packages. Our community is pet and bike friendly, offering indoor bike parking and a warm welcome to your furry family members. Our residents love to enjoy the top floor terrace and stunning social lounge as a place to gather or unwind



