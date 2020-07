Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym green community bbq/grill internet access package receiving elevator garage parking accepts section 8 bike storage car charging cc payments courtyard dog grooming area key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community trash valet

The Goat Blocks pays homage to its unique history dating back to the 1920s when local farmers and Italian restauranteurs came together to form a co-op across two city blocks in SE Portland. The area became known as Portland's very own "Little Italy" and home to a bustling bazaar where retailers, farmers, and wholesalers met to do business together. After a fire destroyed the block in 2002, the property sat vacant until years later. In 2012, a herd of goats was brought in as an environmentally friendly way to maintain the grass field. The neighborhood affectionately dubbed the area “Goat Blocks,” which today aptly describes this diverse, mixed-use, apartment community we invite you to call home.



The Goat Blocks offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent across four distinct buildings in Portland’s progressive Central Eastside. It’s a place to live, connect, and gather