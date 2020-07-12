Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grace Apartments.
Amenities
24hr laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
Nestled in a peaceful wooded setting 1 block from OHSU, Grace Apartments offers Marquam Hill convenience at an affordable price. Built in the 1948, Grace features original hardwood floors in most units, custom kitchen and bathroom tiling, and more!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years and older
Deposit: Standard Deposit $500- based on screening results
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Bill back for Utilities- Varies based on Unit Size and Household Composition
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No breed restrictions- 45 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Street Parking: Guest Parking - 2 Hours.
Storage Details: Yes
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Grace Apartments have any available units?
Grace Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Grace Apartments have?
Some of Grace Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Grace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Grace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Grace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Grace Apartments offers parking.
Does Grace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grace Apartments have a pool?
No, Grace Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Grace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Grace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Grace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Grace Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.