Portland, OR
Garden Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Garden Court

7059 SW Garden Home Rd ·
Location

7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR 97223
Ashcreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Garden Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.

Call us today to secure your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40.00 per adult
Deposit: $500 up to one months rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Garden Court have any available units?
Garden Court has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Garden Court have?
Some of Garden Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garden Court pet-friendly?
No, Garden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does Garden Court offer parking?
Yes, Garden Court offers parking.
Does Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Garden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Garden Court have a pool?
No, Garden Court does not have a pool.
Does Garden Court have accessible units?
No, Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Garden Court has units with dishwashers.
