7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR 97223 Ashcreek
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 8 · Avail. now
$1,025
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website