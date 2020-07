Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill bike storage lobby cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system business center cc payments conference room doorman e-payments internet access online portal package receiving pool table yoga

At the corner of Twelfth Street and Third Avenue is The Nathaniel, 85 boutique rental residences in the heart of East Village. The Nathaniel was conceived through the collaborative design and architectural efforts of Colum McCartan and Karl Fisher, resulting in a contextual neo-industrial building featuring curated eclectic amenity spaces and uniquely modern residences. The Nathaniel is where quintessential East Village style meets boutique living providing access to some of the Citys most coveted dining and shopping experiences and merging the history of bohemian, intellectual, literary, and culinary worlds into modern day luxury.