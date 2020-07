Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage media room package receiving bbq/grill green community internet access valet service

NO BROKER FEES. Longacre House apartments, a 26 story luxury rental building, are located on the corner of 50th Street and Eighth Avenue in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Longacre House apartments' interior finishes include maple cabinets, granite countertops stainless steel appliances, and floor to ceiling windows with fantastic views of the city's skyline. The pet friendly Longacre House apartments offer a fitness room, resident lounge and four garden roof terraces. Longacre House apartments are close to Times Square and the Theater District and minutes to endless shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Convenient to A, C and E subway lines and the 1 and 9 subway lines.