Amenities

This elegant 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath apartment on the 9th floor at 995 Fifth Avenue features brilliantly bright living and dining rooms affording approximately 42 feet of picturesque Central Park views over Fifth Avenue and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The apartment is fully integrated with a home AMX system with touch screen panels throughout that control all lighting, audio, video, electronic shades & thermostat.



The gourmet windowed eat-in kitchen is a chef''s dream, complete with Smallbone custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 6 burner Viking range, stainless steel Sub-Zero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, and wine refrigerator. The three bedrooms, each with en-suite baths, are tucked away in the private bedroom wing. All bathrooms, including the elegant powder room are accented by Lefroy Brooks fixtures, custom marble vanities, and mosaic tiles. The apartment features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, as well as dramatic moldings and coffered ceilings. A separate laundry room contains a full sized, side by side washer/dryer.



Wonderfully located across the street from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and with easy access to the best shopping on Madison Avenue, 995 Fifth Avenue is a magnificent representation of Georgian architecture, designed by renowned architect Rosario Candela in 1926. This elegant building incorporates state-of-the-art technology with the finest modern finishes. The building features a 24 hour doorman, concierge services, billiards room and a private, approx. 2,500 sqft state-of-the-art La Palestra health and fitness spa.