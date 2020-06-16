All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

995 Fifth Avenue

995 5th Avenue · (212) 588-5642
Location

995 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9S · Avail. now

$40,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool table
hot tub
This elegant 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath apartment on the 9th floor at 995 Fifth Avenue features brilliantly bright living and dining rooms affording approximately 42 feet of picturesque Central Park views over Fifth Avenue and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The apartment is fully integrated with a home AMX system with touch screen panels throughout that control all lighting, audio, video, electronic shades & thermostat.

The gourmet windowed eat-in kitchen is a chef''s dream, complete with Smallbone custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 6 burner Viking range, stainless steel Sub-Zero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, and wine refrigerator. The three bedrooms, each with en-suite baths, are tucked away in the private bedroom wing. All bathrooms, including the elegant powder room are accented by Lefroy Brooks fixtures, custom marble vanities, and mosaic tiles. The apartment features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, as well as dramatic moldings and coffered ceilings. A separate laundry room contains a full sized, side by side washer/dryer.

Wonderfully located across the street from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and with easy access to the best shopping on Madison Avenue, 995 Fifth Avenue is a magnificent representation of Georgian architecture, designed by renowned architect Rosario Candela in 1926. This elegant building incorporates state-of-the-art technology with the finest modern finishes. The building features a 24 hour doorman, concierge services, billiards room and a private, approx. 2,500 sqft state-of-the-art La Palestra health and fitness spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
995 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 995 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
995 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 995 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 995 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 995 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 995 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 995 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 995 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 995 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 Fifth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
