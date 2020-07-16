97 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Empire State Building Views!

BIG, BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL. Welcome to this large & open one bedroom. This gem offers, great light, good closets, and a bedroom more than big enough for a King-sized bed. The open kitchen will make entertaining a blast. It offers a breakfast bar and the counter was just replaced with quartz. The large, bright, living room offers two separate exposures and plenty of space for all of your furniture. The bedroom faces 27th street, making certain that you get a good night's sleep. Elevator and laundry in the building. Call or email now to set up your appointment.