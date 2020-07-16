All apartments in New York
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:18 PM

97 Lexington Avenue

97 Lexington Avenue · (917) 860-4749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

97 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
Empire State Building Views!
BIG, BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL. Welcome to this large & open one bedroom. This gem offers, great light, good closets, and a bedroom more than big enough for a King-sized bed. The open kitchen will make entertaining a blast. It offers a breakfast bar and the counter was just replaced with quartz. The large, bright, living room offers two separate exposures and plenty of space for all of your furniture. The bedroom faces 27th street, making certain that you get a good night's sleep. Elevator and laundry in the building. Call or email now to set up your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
97 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 97 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
97 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 97 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 97 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 97 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 97 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 97 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 97 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 97 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
