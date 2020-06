Amenities

Welcome to unit 2C. Located in 95 Madison Street, this one-bedroom apartment offers a functional layout. The home has been tastefully touched with a new coat of paint and freshly done hardwood floors throughout. The windowed kitchen features finishes including a brand new fridge and a stainless steel oven, as well as generous cabinet and counter space. The counter can also be doubled as a breakfast bar. The open living room offers a modest lounging and dining area. Head into the bedroom where there's enough room for a queen-size bed plus additional furniture. The corner enclave is perfectly sized for a dresser or desk to create an ideal work from home setup.Building Features: * Live-in Super *