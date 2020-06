Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Sun Blasted XL 1BR in the West Village - Property Id: 264758



Available Immediately~West Village



*FEE



This is an amazing 1BR in the heart of the West Village. The apartment features hardwood floors, modern appliances, a bathroom and a queen size bedroom.



The apartment cannot be converted into a 2BR



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264758

Property Id 264758



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5713290)