938 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE 5B

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment/City College - Property Id: 86271



LISTING ID: BLA - 66352



THE APARTMENT:

Gorgeous Large 1Bedroom 1bathroom Apartment in an elevator building, brand new hardwood floors. Dishwasher and microwave included seconds away parks, with on-premises laundry and live-in super.

Pictures of a similar unit in the same building.



GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Heat & Water included in monthly rent, spacious & renovated apartments, Brand New Kitchen Appliances, Ample Closet Space, Live In Supers, Eat-in Kitchens, Steps to Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking, Laundry in Basement (some buildings), Near Restaurants, Shopping, houses of worship, Banks & Schools. Controlled access to the building, Clean, Safe & Quiet buildings & Neighborhood. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.

ABOUT ME:

With over 25 years working in Upper Manhattan, I am totally capable of leading you in the right direction in your apartment search.



CONTACT ME:

Roberto Guilbet

TEL#: 718-208-6746

E-MAIL: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86271

Property Id 86271



(RLNE5573426)