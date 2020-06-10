All apartments in New York
938 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE 5B

938 Saint Nicholas Ave · (347) 994-0841
Location

938 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5B · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment/City College - Property Id: 86271

LISTING ID: BLA - 66352

THE APARTMENT:
Gorgeous Large 1Bedroom 1bathroom Apartment in an elevator building, brand new hardwood floors. Dishwasher and microwave included seconds away parks, with on-premises laundry and live-in super.
Pictures of a similar unit in the same building.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:
Heat & Water included in monthly rent, spacious & renovated apartments, Brand New Kitchen Appliances, Ample Closet Space, Live In Supers, Eat-in Kitchens, Steps to Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking, Laundry in Basement (some buildings), Near Restaurants, Shopping, houses of worship, Banks & Schools. Controlled access to the building, Clean, Safe & Quiet buildings & Neighborhood. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
ABOUT ME:
With over 25 years working in Upper Manhattan, I am totally capable of leading you in the right direction in your apartment search.

CONTACT ME:
Roberto Guilbet
TEL#: 718-208-6746
E-MAIL: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86271
Property Id 86271

(RLNE5573426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

