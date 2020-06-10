930 Amsterdam Avenue

Amenities

Extra Large Studio / Convertible 1 BedSeparate renovated kitchen with dishwasherOnly 3 flights up and facing West this huge space gets great light. East facing windowsLAUNDROMAT downstairsIt's only 5 to 10 minutes away from Columbia University.Within the area: St. John the Divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores.Great transportation options: 1 train on 103rd St. and 110th St. plus the B and C are near by on Broadway/Central Park West including many bus routes