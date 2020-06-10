All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:59 AM

930 Amsterdam Avenue

930 Amsterdam Avenue · (646) 430-5571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

930 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Extra Large Studio / Convertible 1 BedSeparate renovated kitchen with dishwasherOnly 3 flights up and facing West this huge space gets great light. East facing windowsLAUNDROMAT downstairsIt's only 5 to 10 minutes away from Columbia University.Within the area: St. John the Divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores.Great transportation options: 1 train on 103rd St. and 110th St. plus the B and C are near by on Broadway/Central Park West including many bus routes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
930 Amsterdam Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 930 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
930 Amsterdam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 930 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 930 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 930 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 930 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 930 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 930 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 930 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Amsterdam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Amsterdam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Amsterdam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
