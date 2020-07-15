All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:12 AM

900 West End Avenue

900 West End Avenue · (212) 239-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Sunny South facing massive 2 bedroom apartment with an excellent layout. Located in a classic pre-war full-time doorman elevator building. This apartment features an oversized entry foyer with enough room for a desk/home office that leads into a large living room with plenty of room for dining and entertainment. Off the living room, there is a separate windowed kitchen that is getting upgraded with new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, new countertops and backsplash! Two sunny South facing King sized bedrooms, amazing closet space, high beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and so much more! There is a laundry room, fitness center, bike storage and childrens play room in the building. Pets okay, live in superintendent. Charming tree lined block, half a block to the subway and a block to Riverside Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 West End Avenue have any available units?
900 West End Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 West End Avenue have?
Some of 900 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
900 West End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 900 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 900 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 900 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 900 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 900 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 900 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 900 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
