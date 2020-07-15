900 West End Avenue

Amenities
Sunny South facing massive 2 bedroom apartment with an excellent layout. Located in a classic pre-war full-time doorman elevator building. This apartment features an oversized entry foyer with enough room for a desk/home office that leads into a large living room with plenty of room for dining and entertainment. Off the living room, there is a separate windowed kitchen that is getting upgraded with new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, new countertops and backsplash! Two sunny South facing King sized bedrooms, amazing closet space, high beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and so much more! There is a laundry room, fitness center, bike storage and childrens play room in the building. Pets okay, live in superintendent. Charming tree lined block, half a block to the subway and a block to Riverside Park!