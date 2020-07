Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym elevator internet access

Situated across from a beautiful landscaped plaza in the Financial District, 90 William Street is a sought-after full-service condominium composed of 113 studio, one-, and two-bedroom residences. Just steps from new dining, retail, and parks at the East River waterfront, South Street Seaport, historic Front Street, new World Trade Center, and 9 subways lines at Fulton Street Station 90 William is perfectly positioned within downtown Manhattans most dynamic neighborhood. lsr260794