90 West St

Located in a beautiful pre-war, full service building. All apartments feature bamboo floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Building amenities include 24-hour doorman, elevators, resident lounge, billiards room, laundry room on every other floor, and a fitness center. Originally completed in 1907, architect Cass Gilbert used Gothic-inspiration to create a skyscraper with imposing gargoyles, pointed arches, and a distinguishing mansard roof. One hundred years later in 2007, after meticulous reconstruction, 90 West Street was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. In recognition it has been granted high honors from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and New York's Landmark Conservancy. Each one of the 410 apartments is stylishly appointed with fresh bamboo floors, handsome stone countertops, and bathrooms dressed in fine Italian tile and marble. With views of the Hudson River or the lights of lower Manhattan, you have your choice of an array of unique and spacious apartments. Many of our larger apartments feature private washer & dryers. Soaring ceilings, crisp clean lines, and contemporary details fuse the elegance of the past with the energy of the future in the heart of New York City. lsr263101