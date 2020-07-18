All apartments in New York
Last updated June 29 2020

90 West St

90 West Street · (702) 824-4514
Location

90 West Street, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
Located in a beautiful pre-war, full service building. All apartments feature bamboo floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Building amenities include 24-hour doorman, elevators, resident lounge, billiards room, laundry room on every other floor, and a fitness center. Originally completed in 1907, architect Cass Gilbert used Gothic-inspiration to create a skyscraper with imposing gargoyles, pointed arches, and a distinguishing mansard roof. One hundred years later in 2007, after meticulous reconstruction, 90 West Street was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. In recognition it has been granted high honors from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and New York's Landmark Conservancy. Each one of the 410 apartments is stylishly appointed with fresh bamboo floors, handsome stone countertops, and bathrooms dressed in fine Italian tile and marble. With views of the Hudson River or the lights of lower Manhattan, you have your choice of an array of unique and spacious apartments. Many of our larger apartments feature private washer & dryers. Soaring ceilings, crisp clean lines, and contemporary details fuse the elegance of the past with the energy of the future in the heart of New York City. lsr263101

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 West St have any available units?
90 West St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 West St have?
Some of 90 West St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 West St currently offering any rent specials?
90 West St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 West St pet-friendly?
No, 90 West St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 90 West St offer parking?
Yes, 90 West St offers parking.
Does 90 West St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 West St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 West St have a pool?
No, 90 West St does not have a pool.
Does 90 West St have accessible units?
No, 90 West St does not have accessible units.
Does 90 West St have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 West St does not have units with dishwashers.
