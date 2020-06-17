All apartments in New York
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:21 AM

90 Washington St

90 Washington St · (917) 727-6571
Location

90 Washington St, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
elevator
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
hot tub
$3450 studio in Financial District!

Absolutely stunning and spacious Convertible 2 bedroom in one of the most sought after luxury residential in prime Financial District. The apartment features gorgeous sleek finishes throughout, including stained hardwood floors, oversized windows providing plenty of natural sunlight, and immense closet space. The kitchen was designed to be aside the living area. Dishwasher, and extra storage space that are all concealed by dark stained wood cabinetry. The rich, earthy tones throughout the unit evoke a warm and sensual feel to the space that is both welcoming and relaxing. The Marble like bathroom boasts spa quality finishes, including ambient lighting, a deep soaking tub, Completing the picture, a entry hallway creates the perfect separation from the living space and allows for extra storage while high ceilings create an open and grand feel throughout.

DoormanGymElevator

If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Washington St have any available units?
90 Washington St has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Washington St have?
Some of 90 Washington St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
90 Washington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 90 Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 90 Washington St offer parking?
No, 90 Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 90 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Washington St have a pool?
No, 90 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 90 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 90 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Washington St has units with dishwashers.
