90 Washington St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher gym elevator doorman hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities doorman elevator gym hot tub

$3450 studio in Financial District!



Absolutely stunning and spacious Convertible 2 bedroom in one of the most sought after luxury residential in prime Financial District. The apartment features gorgeous sleek finishes throughout, including stained hardwood floors, oversized windows providing plenty of natural sunlight, and immense closet space. The kitchen was designed to be aside the living area. Dishwasher, and extra storage space that are all concealed by dark stained wood cabinetry. The rich, earthy tones throughout the unit evoke a warm and sensual feel to the space that is both welcoming and relaxing. The Marble like bathroom boasts spa quality finishes, including ambient lighting, a deep soaking tub, Completing the picture, a entry hallway creates the perfect separation from the living space and allows for extra storage while high ceilings create an open and grand feel throughout.



DoormanGymElevator



If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!