Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Video tours available upon request. Photos are stock photos of another similar 3 bedroom in the building.



Prime Soho location on Thompson St between Prince and Spring!



Apartment features:

-Recently renovated stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher

-Washer/dryer in unit

-Three bedrooms (3 king size, 1 queen size)

-Windowed marble bathroom



Building:

-Prime location on Thompson Street

-Clean, mint condition prewar building

-4th floor walk up with large marble staircase

-Live in Super

-Easy access to the C,E train-2 min walk