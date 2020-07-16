All apartments in New York
Find more places like 9 West 95th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
9 West 95th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

9 West 95th Street

9 West 95th Street · (917) 518-9485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

9 West 95th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easily considered one of the most beautiful blocks in the city! This serene one-bedroom home is situated in a small brownstone building right next to coveted Central Park, and is only one flight up. The apartment has high ceilings, exposed red brick, and a peaceful garden view. A queen or king-sized bed can easily fit in the bedroom. The large, double-access, galley kitchen has tons of counter space to fit all your kitchen appliances. There is a closet by the front door, a very large closet in the living area, and another very large closet in the bedroom. Plus, there is overhead storage the width of the apartment in the living area, and overhead storage in the bedroom. The long hallway adds flow and dimension separating the living area from the entrance. This location is incredibly convenient. The B/C trains, crosstown bus, and Citi-bikes are all just around the corner. The 1/2/3 trains are right on 96th & Broadway. Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, laundry options that do pick-up and delivery, and the post office are right nearby on Columbus. You are surrounded by plenty of shopping, neighborhood cafes, restaurants and bars and Central Park is your backyard. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis and must be under 30lbs. Available for August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 West 95th Street have any available units?
9 West 95th Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 9 West 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 West 95th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 West 95th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 West 95th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9 West 95th Street offer parking?
No, 9 West 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 West 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 West 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 West 95th Street have a pool?
No, 9 West 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 West 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 9 West 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 West 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 West 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 West 95th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 West 95th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9 West 95th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Somerset
1365 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity