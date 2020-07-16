9 West 95th Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Easily considered one of the most beautiful blocks in the city! This serene one-bedroom home is situated in a small brownstone building right next to coveted Central Park, and is only one flight up. The apartment has high ceilings, exposed red brick, and a peaceful garden view. A queen or king-sized bed can easily fit in the bedroom. The large, double-access, galley kitchen has tons of counter space to fit all your kitchen appliances. There is a closet by the front door, a very large closet in the living area, and another very large closet in the bedroom. Plus, there is overhead storage the width of the apartment in the living area, and overhead storage in the bedroom. The long hallway adds flow and dimension separating the living area from the entrance. This location is incredibly convenient. The B/C trains, crosstown bus, and Citi-bikes are all just around the corner. The 1/2/3 trains are right on 96th & Broadway. Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, laundry options that do pick-up and delivery, and the post office are right nearby on Columbus. You are surrounded by plenty of shopping, neighborhood cafes, restaurants and bars and Central Park is your backyard. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis and must be under 30lbs. Available for August 1st.