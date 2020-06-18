All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

9 Dutch Street

9 Dutch Street · (610) 217-4081
Location

9 Dutch Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

This convertible 4 bedroom unit offers large windows to let in plenty of light, high ceilings, an open kitchen, and wall to wall closet space!! Large living area and very spacious bedrooms! This 24 hour doorman luxury building has a gorgeous rooftop with lounge chairs and tables. A full gym, laundry and dry cleaning services! Conveniently located next to the A,C,J,Z,1,2,4,5 subway lines, major shopping retail stores, restaurants, markets, and seaport Contact Matthew to view or further inquire at or Bouklis189740

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Dutch Street have any available units?
9 Dutch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Dutch Street have?
Some of 9 Dutch Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Dutch Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Dutch Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Dutch Street pet-friendly?
No, 9 Dutch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 9 Dutch Street offer parking?
No, 9 Dutch Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 Dutch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Dutch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Dutch Street have a pool?
No, 9 Dutch Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Dutch Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Dutch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Dutch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Dutch Street has units with dishwashers.
