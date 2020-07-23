Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry bike storage

An open and airy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence at 890 West End Avenue, a full service, pre-war cooperative in the heart of the Upper West Side historic district. This beautifully designed home combines modern living and pre-war elegance with sunny southern, and western exposures.



The grand scale living & dining rooms offer the open living plan everyone is looking for right now. The windowed, loft-style kitchen is lined with custom cabinetry offering plenty of storage and counter space. This chef's dream is complete with a large island for casual dining and boasts high-end stainless-steel appliances including SubZero and Bosch.



The generous master bedroom has sunny western exposures over West End Avenue. There is a large dressing room with massive closets and a renovated en-suite bath, The second bedroom also faces West End Avenue and boasts a huge walk-in closet. The third bedroom, currently configured as a home office has its own en-suite, windowed bath. There is a powder room conveniently located near the main living area.



The entire apartment features beautiful and charming pre-war details including original herringbone floors, high ceilings, and restored moldings. There is a tremendous amount of closet space and a washer/dryer for your convenience.



890 West End Avenue is a full-service pre-war cooperative designed by famed architects Schwartz and Gross and built in 1925. It has a 24-hour doorman, a resident building manager, a beautifully landscaped roof deck, laundry room, bike room, playroom. This pet-friendly building is just two blocks Riverside Park and four blocks from Central Park and surrounded by the best of the Upper West Side including the best shops and restaurants, and all modes of public transportation.