Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:19 AM

890 West End Avenue

890 West End Avenue · (917) 817-4122
Location

890 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-D · Avail. now

$7,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
An open and airy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence at 890 West End Avenue, a full service, pre-war cooperative in the heart of the Upper West Side historic district. This beautifully designed home combines modern living and pre-war elegance with sunny southern, and western exposures.

The grand scale living & dining rooms offer the open living plan everyone is looking for right now. The windowed, loft-style kitchen is lined with custom cabinetry offering plenty of storage and counter space. This chef's dream is complete with a large island for casual dining and boasts high-end stainless-steel appliances including SubZero and Bosch.

The generous master bedroom has sunny western exposures over West End Avenue. There is a large dressing room with massive closets and a renovated en-suite bath, The second bedroom also faces West End Avenue and boasts a huge walk-in closet. The third bedroom, currently configured as a home office has its own en-suite, windowed bath. There is a powder room conveniently located near the main living area.

The entire apartment features beautiful and charming pre-war details including original herringbone floors, high ceilings, and restored moldings. There is a tremendous amount of closet space and a washer/dryer for your convenience.

890 West End Avenue is a full-service pre-war cooperative designed by famed architects Schwartz and Gross and built in 1925. It has a 24-hour doorman, a resident building manager, a beautifully landscaped roof deck, laundry room, bike room, playroom. This pet-friendly building is just two blocks Riverside Park and four blocks from Central Park and surrounded by the best of the Upper West Side including the best shops and restaurants, and all modes of public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 West End Avenue have any available units?
890 West End Avenue has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 890 West End Avenue have?
Some of 890 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
890 West End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 890 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 890 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 890 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 890 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 890 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 890 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 890 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 890 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 890 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
