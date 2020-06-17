887 St Nicholas Ave

Amenities

walk in closets fireplace media room bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities media room

*Virtual Tour Available*

Welcome to 887 Saint Nicholas Avenue, where history meets luxury! This one-of-a-kind 22' by 52' townhouse has been completely restored to accentuate luxury while incorporating incredible original details. This sun-drenched home boasts high ceilings, smart home capabilities, and over 3400 sq ft of living space.



The parlor floor features an original fireplace, spacious living room, separate dining room, powder room, and a beautiful gourmet chef?s kitchen with 6-burner Bertazzoni range, custom brass accents, marble countertops, and backsplash borders.



The second floor of this triplex hosts two of the 4-5 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master suite features a walk-in closet, double vanity sink in the master bath, a private water closet, and a spacious shower and bathtub.



The third floor is a sun-drenched masterpiece. There are two large private suites, each with walk-in closets and luxurious bathrooms. Set in the middle is a private media room with skylights which can also serve as a fifth, cozy bedroom. A personal wet bar allows refreshments to be stored for easy access.



Located in the historic Hamilton Heights/Sugar Hill District, 887 St. Nicholas is surrounded by famous parks, historic townhomes, museums and tons of bars and restaurants! The property is conveniently located within close proximity of the *C