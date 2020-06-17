All apartments in New York
887 St Nicholas Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

887 St Nicholas Ave

887 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (646) 841-9138
Location

887 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Harlem

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$11,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

walk in closets
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
*Virtual Tour Available*
Welcome to 887 Saint Nicholas Avenue, where history meets luxury! This one-of-a-kind 22' by 52' townhouse has been completely restored to accentuate luxury while incorporating incredible original details. This sun-drenched home boasts high ceilings, smart home capabilities, and over 3400 sq ft of living space.

The parlor floor features an original fireplace, spacious living room, separate dining room, powder room, and a beautiful gourmet chef?s kitchen with 6-burner Bertazzoni range, custom brass accents, marble countertops, and backsplash borders.

The second floor of this triplex hosts two of the 4-5 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master suite features a walk-in closet, double vanity sink in the master bath, a private water closet, and a spacious shower and bathtub.

The third floor is a sun-drenched masterpiece. There are two large private suites, each with walk-in closets and luxurious bathrooms. Set in the middle is a private media room with skylights which can also serve as a fifth, cozy bedroom. A personal wet bar allows refreshments to be stored for easy access.

Located in the historic Hamilton Heights/Sugar Hill District, 887 St. Nicholas is surrounded by famous parks, historic townhomes, museums and tons of bars and restaurants! The property is conveniently located within close proximity of the *C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 887 St Nicholas Ave have any available units?
887 St Nicholas Ave has a unit available for $11,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 887 St Nicholas Ave have?
Some of 887 St Nicholas Ave's amenities include walk in closets, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 887 St Nicholas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
887 St Nicholas Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 887 St Nicholas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 887 St Nicholas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 887 St Nicholas Ave offer parking?
No, 887 St Nicholas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 887 St Nicholas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 887 St Nicholas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 887 St Nicholas Ave have a pool?
No, 887 St Nicholas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 887 St Nicholas Ave have accessible units?
No, 887 St Nicholas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 887 St Nicholas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 887 St Nicholas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
