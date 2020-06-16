All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

88 Horatio Street

88 Horatio Street · (646) 389-1887
Location

88 Horatio Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE STUDIO IN A PRIME WEST VILLAGE with WORKING FIREPLACE!

Welcome to Apartment #1A a beautiful, airy and bright studio in a quintessential Federal townhouse, on a tree-lined and blossoming street in Manhattan's most sought after neighborhood, the West Village. High ceilings (10-11ft!) make this home bright and airy. You will love cooking in your well-appointed kitchen with its generous storage, modern dishwasher, and deep sink. And you can decompress in your light WINDOWED bath, with new fixtures. At last, the WORKING fireplace invites you for many cozy nights. Shared manicured garden also easily accessible, for those days when you would rather stop and smell the flowers.

88 Horatio Street is a boutique co-op with a beautifully manicured garden only a block from the Hudson River Park and near the Meatpacking District, Chelsea Market, Whitney Museum, and the Highline Park.

The building allows pets, pieds-a-terre, Hurry, and rent your piece of the coveted West Village. Photos are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Horatio Street have any available units?
88 Horatio Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 88 Horatio Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 Horatio Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Horatio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Horatio Street is pet friendly.
Does 88 Horatio Street offer parking?
No, 88 Horatio Street does not offer parking.
Does 88 Horatio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Horatio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Horatio Street have a pool?
No, 88 Horatio Street does not have a pool.
Does 88 Horatio Street have accessible units?
No, 88 Horatio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Horatio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Horatio Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Horatio Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Horatio Street does not have units with air conditioning.
