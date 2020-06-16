Amenities

HUGE STUDIO IN A PRIME WEST VILLAGE with WORKING FIREPLACE!



Welcome to Apartment #1A a beautiful, airy and bright studio in a quintessential Federal townhouse, on a tree-lined and blossoming street in Manhattan's most sought after neighborhood, the West Village. High ceilings (10-11ft!) make this home bright and airy. You will love cooking in your well-appointed kitchen with its generous storage, modern dishwasher, and deep sink. And you can decompress in your light WINDOWED bath, with new fixtures. At last, the WORKING fireplace invites you for many cozy nights. Shared manicured garden also easily accessible, for those days when you would rather stop and smell the flowers.



88 Horatio Street is a boutique co-op with a beautifully manicured garden only a block from the Hudson River Park and near the Meatpacking District, Chelsea Market, Whitney Museum, and the Highline Park.



The building allows pets, pieds-a-terre, Hurry, and rent your piece of the coveted West Village. Photos are virtually staged.