Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:51 AM

88 Greenwich Street

88 Greenwich Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2804 · Avail. now

$3,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
concierge
pool table
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool table
Super bright, very large and spacious, meticulously-designed living quarters, wonderful views of the River and Battery Park are yours in this sunny south-facing one bedroom at FiDi's luxurious Greenwich Club condominium. Live in the heart of thriving Lower Manhattan, which offers virtually every convenience imaginable and is a sought-after living destination where luxury sales, rentals, new development and commercial industry are flourishing. #2804's floor plan offers a large living room with plenty of space for dining, not to mention a beautiful backdrop of unobstructed city and water views through the oversized windows. The sleekly styled kitchen is equipped with generous counter and cabinet space, gorgeous wood cabinetry with built-ins and glass doors, premium Sub-Zero and Viking appliances. Other highlights include high ceilings, a chic marble bath with a tub and glass shower doors. This apartment offers extended amount of closet space, 2 large closets and 1 WIC. The amenity-rich 37-story Art Deco Greenwich Club at 88 Greenwich is one of downtown's finest luxury buildings. This designer hotel-like condominium was built in 1929 as an office tower and then converted to condominiums in 2007. Enjoy the billiards lounge, library, business center, concierge, laundry on every floor, fitness center (BRAND NEW) and a 24th-floor lounge/roof deck with stretching views of New York Harbor and historic downtown buildings. Located 2 blocks from Wall Street near many subway lines, Hudson River Park and other attractions.**No Fee on a 24 month lease**Applicants Must Demonstrate their ability to pay rent either through employment or other means.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Greenwich Street have any available units?
88 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 88 Greenwich Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
No, 88 Greenwich Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 88 Greenwich Street offer parking?
No, 88 Greenwich Street does not offer parking.
Does 88 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Greenwich Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 88 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 88 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 88 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Greenwich Street does not have units with dishwashers.
