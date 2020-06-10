88 Greenwich Street

Amenities

Super bright, very large and spacious, meticulously-designed living quarters, wonderful views of the River and Battery Park are yours in this sunny south-facing one bedroom at FiDi's luxurious Greenwich Club condominium. Live in the heart of thriving Lower Manhattan, which offers virtually every convenience imaginable and is a sought-after living destination where luxury sales, rentals, new development and commercial industry are flourishing. #2804's floor plan offers a large living room with plenty of space for dining, not to mention a beautiful backdrop of unobstructed city and water views through the oversized windows. The sleekly styled kitchen is equipped with generous counter and cabinet space, gorgeous wood cabinetry with built-ins and glass doors, premium Sub-Zero and Viking appliances. Other highlights include high ceilings, a chic marble bath with a tub and glass shower doors. This apartment offers extended amount of closet space, 2 large closets and 1 WIC. The amenity-rich 37-story Art Deco Greenwich Club at 88 Greenwich is one of downtown's finest luxury buildings. This designer hotel-like condominium was built in 1929 as an office tower and then converted to condominiums in 2007. Enjoy the billiards lounge, library, business center, concierge, laundry on every floor, fitness center (BRAND NEW) and a 24th-floor lounge/roof deck with stretching views of New York Harbor and historic downtown buildings. Located 2 blocks from Wall Street near many subway lines, Hudson River Park and other attractions.**No Fee on a 24 month lease**Applicants Must Demonstrate their ability to pay rent either through employment or other means.