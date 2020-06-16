All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

88 Bleecker Street

88 Bleecker Street · (212) 941-2610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1S · Avail. now

$2,850

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
3D virtual tour link:https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/c3cad1cf-a8ea-4ddb-84b9-3349ba88137e/?utm_source=captureappVideo tour link:https://youtu.be/JVboAhuEzGUNewly renovated spacious studio apt located at prime Greenwich Village location, has window kitchen, AC and good closet space ( 3 closets ), building comes with elevator, virtual doorman, bike room and storage room, also laundry room, convenient location with easy access to multiple subway lines and great restaurants. Also, this apt comes with a storage unit for resident to use, which is a great bonus, the storage unit is in high demand and always a waiting list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Bleecker Street have any available units?
88 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 88 Bleecker Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 Bleecker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
No, 88 Bleecker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 88 Bleecker Street offer parking?
Yes, 88 Bleecker Street does offer parking.
Does 88 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Bleecker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 88 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 88 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 88 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Bleecker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
