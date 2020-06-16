88 Bleecker Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning elevator doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

3D virtual tour link:https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/c3cad1cf-a8ea-4ddb-84b9-3349ba88137e/?utm_source=captureappVideo tour link:https://youtu.be/JVboAhuEzGUNewly renovated spacious studio apt located at prime Greenwich Village location, has window kitchen, AC and good closet space ( 3 closets ), building comes with elevator, virtual doorman, bike room and storage room, also laundry room, convenient location with easy access to multiple subway lines and great restaurants. Also, this apt comes with a storage unit for resident to use, which is a great bonus, the storage unit is in high demand and always a waiting list.