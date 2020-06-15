86 Haven Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

True 3 bedroom apartment on Haven Ave, in the heart of the Columbia Medical Center neighborhood. Apartment will be ready for an August move-in. The apartment features exposed brick in the entrance and living area, wooden closet doors, a bright modern kitchen with white cabinets, dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances, flood lighting throughout, 3 large bedrooms all with closets, double hallway closet, gleaming hardwood floors throughout and a spacious and modern bathroom. Unit is on the 5th floor of a well kept walk-up building, with an attentive Super. Access to laundry room in neighboring building. Easy 2-minute walk to Columbia Medical, a few blocks from the A Train and stores on Broadway. A few blocks away from J.Wright Hood Park. Pets allowed. Guarantors allowed. Guarantors Accepted. SoveRE77653