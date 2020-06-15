All apartments in New York
Find more places like 86 Haven Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
86 Haven Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

86 Haven Avenue

86 Haven Avenue · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

86 Haven Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
True 3 bedroom apartment on Haven Ave, in the heart of the Columbia Medical Center neighborhood. Apartment will be ready for an August move-in. The apartment features exposed brick in the entrance and living area, wooden closet doors, a bright modern kitchen with white cabinets, dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances, flood lighting throughout, 3 large bedrooms all with closets, double hallway closet, gleaming hardwood floors throughout and a spacious and modern bathroom. Unit is on the 5th floor of a well kept walk-up building, with an attentive Super. Access to laundry room in neighboring building. Easy 2-minute walk to Columbia Medical, a few blocks from the A Train and stores on Broadway. A few blocks away from J.Wright Hood Park. Pets allowed. Guarantors allowed. Guarantors Accepted. SoveRE77653

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Haven Avenue have any available units?
86 Haven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Haven Avenue have?
Some of 86 Haven Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Haven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
86 Haven Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Haven Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 Haven Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 86 Haven Avenue offer parking?
No, 86 Haven Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 86 Haven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Haven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Haven Avenue have a pool?
No, 86 Haven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 86 Haven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 86 Haven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Haven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Haven Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 86 Haven Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity