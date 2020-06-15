86 Haven Avenue

Amenities
True 3 bedroom apartment on Haven Ave, in the heart of the Columbia Medical Center neighborhood. Apartment will be ready for an August move-in. The apartment features exposed brick in the entrance and living area, wooden closet doors, a bright modern kitchen with white cabinets, dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances, flood lighting throughout, 3 large bedrooms all with closets, double hallway closet, gleaming hardwood floors throughout and a spacious and modern bathroom. Unit is on the 5th floor of a well kept walk-up building, with an attentive Super. Access to laundry room in neighboring building. Easy 2-minute walk to Columbia Medical, a few blocks from the A Train and stores on Broadway. A few blocks away from J.Wright Hood Park. Pets allowed. Guarantors allowed. Guarantors Accepted. SoveRE77653