856 Eighth Avenue

Now offering one month free! The rent concession is for a 13-month lease and will be applied to the last month. Gross rent is $1,900 and net effective rent is $1,754.



This studio apartment is located just 1 flight up in a very clean and well-maintained walk-up building. The apartment features hardwood floors, 2 closets, and southeastern exposure. The building does not have on-site laundry, however, it does have a live-in super and is conveniently located near Central Park and the 1,C,E,B,D,N,R,Q, and W trains. Pets are welcome!,This charming studio is just minutes from Central Park and numerous subway lines. One flight of stairs. The super resides in the building and pets are welcome, upon landlord approval. Please email me to arrange a showing.