All apartments in New York
Find more places like 856 Eighth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
856 Eighth Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

856 Eighth Avenue

856 8th Avenue · (412) 953-8091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Theater District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

856 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Now offering one month free! The rent concession is for a 13-month lease and will be applied to the last month. Gross rent is $1,900 and net effective rent is $1,754.

This studio apartment is located just 1 flight up in a very clean and well-maintained walk-up building. The apartment features hardwood floors, 2 closets, and southeastern exposure. The building does not have on-site laundry, however, it does have a live-in super and is conveniently located near Central Park and the 1,C,E,B,D,N,R,Q, and W trains. Pets are welcome!,This charming studio is just minutes from Central Park and numerous subway lines. One flight of stairs. The super resides in the building and pets are welcome, upon landlord approval. Please email me to arrange a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 Eighth Avenue have any available units?
856 Eighth Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 856 Eighth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
856 Eighth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Eighth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 856 Eighth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 856 Eighth Avenue offer parking?
No, 856 Eighth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 856 Eighth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 Eighth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Eighth Avenue have a pool?
No, 856 Eighth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 856 Eighth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 856 Eighth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Eighth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 Eighth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 856 Eighth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 Eighth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 856 Eighth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity