All apartments in New York
Find more places like 855 Ninth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
855 Ninth Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

855 Ninth Avenue

855 9th Avenue · (718) 923-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

855 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Are you hoping to step OUT into the night life and excitement of Manhattans Hells Kitchen but need to step into the quiet and comfort of a BEAUTIFUL new one-bedroom home? Then 855 9th Avenue in Manhattan is the address you have been looking for. Located in the heart of Historic Hells Kitchen (read more below on how this illustrious neighborhood got its unusual name), 855 9th Avenue Apartment 2B just got renovated, it is comfortable, spacious, situated in a centrally located building. Nearby, both Broadway theaters and the Actors Studio training school, Hell's Kitchen has long been a home to learning and practicing actors, and, in recent years, to young Wall Street financiers.Mohawk floors, high ceilings, 2 flights up and as easy as pie to obtain, this terrific 1 bedroom is priced to be your new home. Well help you every step of the way. Finally, Welcome HOME !According to this version, 39th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues became known as Hell's Kitchen and the name was later expanded to the surrounding streets. Another version ascribes the name's origins to a German restaurant in the area known as Hell's Kitchen, after its proprietors. ... This is Hell's Kitchen." CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
855 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 855 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
855 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 855 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 855 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 855 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 855 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Ninth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 855 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 855 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 855 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 Ninth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855 Ninth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 Ninth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 855 Ninth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity