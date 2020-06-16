855 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Are you hoping to step OUT into the night life and excitement of Manhattans Hells Kitchen but need to step into the quiet and comfort of a BEAUTIFUL new one-bedroom home? Then 855 9th Avenue in Manhattan is the address you have been looking for. Located in the heart of Historic Hells Kitchen (read more below on how this illustrious neighborhood got its unusual name), 855 9th Avenue Apartment 2B just got renovated, it is comfortable, spacious, situated in a centrally located building. Nearby, both Broadway theaters and the Actors Studio training school, Hell's Kitchen has long been a home to learning and practicing actors, and, in recent years, to young Wall Street financiers.Mohawk floors, high ceilings, 2 flights up and as easy as pie to obtain, this terrific 1 bedroom is priced to be your new home. Well help you every step of the way. Finally, Welcome HOME !According to this version, 39th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues became known as Hell's Kitchen and the name was later expanded to the surrounding streets. Another version ascribes the name's origins to a German restaurant in the area known as Hell's Kitchen, after its proprietors. ... This is Hell's Kitchen." CYOF