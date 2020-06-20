853 7th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

NO BROKER FEE



Listed:03/08/17



Available: Immediately



Gorgeous 5 Bedroom/ 3 Bathroom Astor style renovation complete with incredible open layout, huge windows that sunbathe your entire space, hardwood floors, elegant chandeliers, chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample closet/storage space,fireplace, large bedrooms, super white marble baths and laundry in unit.



Located in the heart of Midtown, perfect for exploring its many restaurants, bars and shops such as Carnegie Hall, The Carnegie Club, The Russian Tea Room, Steak N Shake, McGee's, Grom Gelato, The Nippon Gallery New York Health and Racquet Club and Gristedes. Short walk to Central Park.



Convenient access to the A, B, C, D, E, N, Q, R, W and 1 Subway Lines.



Alia Basley



Licensed Real Estate Salesperson



New York Casa Group



64 Fulton Street, Suite 1105



New York, NY 10038



Tel No.: 7189135812



Email: abasley@nycasagroup.com