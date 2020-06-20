853 7th Avenue

Amenities
NO BROKER FEE
Listed:03/08/17
Available: Immediately
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom/ 3 Bathroom Astor style renovation complete with incredible open layout, huge windows that sunbathe your entire space, hardwood floors, elegant chandeliers, chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample closet/storage space,fireplace, large bedrooms, super white marble baths and laundry in unit.
Located in the heart of Midtown, perfect for exploring its many restaurants, bars and shops such as Carnegie Hall, The Carnegie Club, The Russian Tea Room, Steak N Shake, McGee's, Grom Gelato, The Nippon Gallery New York Health and Racquet Club and Gristedes. Short walk to Central Park.
Convenient access to the A, B, C, D, E, N, Q, R, W and 1 Subway Lines.
Alia Basley
Licensed Real Estate Salesperson
New York Casa Group
64 Fulton Street, Suite 1105
New York, NY 10038
Tel No.: 7189135812
Email: abasley@nycasagroup.com