Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

853 7th Avenue

853 7th Avenue · (718) 913-5812
Location

853 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10105
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO BROKER FEE

Listed:03/08/17

Available: Immediately

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom/ 3 Bathroom Astor style renovation complete with incredible open layout, huge windows that sunbathe your entire space, hardwood floors, elegant chandeliers, chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample closet/storage space,fireplace, large bedrooms, super white marble baths and laundry in unit.

Located in the heart of Midtown, perfect for exploring its many restaurants, bars and shops such as Carnegie Hall, The Carnegie Club, The Russian Tea Room, Steak N Shake, McGee's, Grom Gelato, The Nippon Gallery New York Health and Racquet Club and Gristedes. Short walk to Central Park.

Convenient access to the A, B, C, D, E, N, Q, R, W and 1 Subway Lines. 

Alia Basley

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

New York Casa Group

64 Fulton Street, Suite 1105

New York, NY 10038

Tel No.: 7189135812

Email: abasley@nycasagroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 7th Avenue have any available units?
853 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 7th Avenue have?
Some of 853 7th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
853 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 853 7th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 853 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 853 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 853 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 7th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 853 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 853 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 853 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 853 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
