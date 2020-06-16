All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

82 West 120th Street

82 West 120th Street · (212) 381-2574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82 West 120th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a large, fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment ( but easily sleeps 3 people) available for a long or short-term lease. Located on a beautiful, tree-lined street 120th street one half block from Mt.Morris Park. Apartment features include hardwood floors, 12' high ceilings, over-sized Bay windows, full kitchen with dishwasher, king-sized bedroom and lots of closet space. Conveniently located just a few blocks to Whole Foods, 2/3 subway line, "Restaurant Row" , Central Park and Close to Columbia University. All Utilities Included ( electric, gas. Wi-Fi internet and cable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 West 120th Street have any available units?
82 West 120th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 West 120th Street have?
Some of 82 West 120th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 West 120th Street currently offering any rent specials?
82 West 120th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 West 120th Street pet-friendly?
No, 82 West 120th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 82 West 120th Street offer parking?
No, 82 West 120th Street does not offer parking.
Does 82 West 120th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 West 120th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 West 120th Street have a pool?
No, 82 West 120th Street does not have a pool.
Does 82 West 120th Street have accessible units?
No, 82 West 120th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 82 West 120th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 West 120th Street has units with dishwashers.
