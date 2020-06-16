82 West 120th Street

Amenities

This is a large, fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment ( but easily sleeps 3 people) available for a long or short-term lease. Located on a beautiful, tree-lined street 120th street one half block from Mt.Morris Park. Apartment features include hardwood floors, 12' high ceilings, over-sized Bay windows, full kitchen with dishwasher, king-sized bedroom and lots of closet space. Conveniently located just a few blocks to Whole Foods, 2/3 subway line, "Restaurant Row" , Central Park and Close to Columbia University. All Utilities Included ( electric, gas. Wi-Fi internet and cable)