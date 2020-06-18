All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

808 Columbus Avenue

808 Columbus Avenue · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

808 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE!!!!!!Features:**luxury elevator building with doorman** On-site gym** On-site swimming pool** Private outdoor terrace lounge!** Kitchen equipped with dishwasher** Dining table** Flat screen TV with basic channels** Wireless internet available** Hardwood floors** 1 queen sized sofa bed** Linens provided free of chargeLocation: Close to some of New York's most exciting attractions. Steps to Central Park West and Riverside Park. Walking distance to the Museum of the City of New York. A short walk or transit ride to other Upper West Side attractions including the Museum of Natural History, the Hayden Planetarium, and the Children's Museum of New York. Blocks from countless restaurants including Carmine's, Popper Caf? and Talia Steakhouse. Easy Access to the rest of the city. Subway (A, B, C, & D trains) available at 86th, 96th, 103rd, and 110th/Cathedral Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
808 Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 808 Columbus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 808 Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 808 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 808 Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 808 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 808 Columbus Avenue has a pool.
Does 808 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Columbus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
