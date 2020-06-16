80 Riverside Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge parking playground pool pool table garage media room

Available Furnished and Unfurnished.Spectacular and stunning, this full floor private penthouse, located along Riverside Boulevard in one of the city?s most elite residences, is a dream come true! Boasting 4-bedrooms, 3.5-bathrooms, and approximately 3,100 square feet of living space, this swanky penthouse is practically a palace in the sky. A gorgeous marble entry foyer leads into the home?s welcoming gallery, featuring coast closet and convenient half bath. Dark oak hardwood flooring, high 11-foot-tall ceilings, stylish pocket doors, and pristine white walls throughout enhance the home?s sense of luxury and elegance, while the apartment?s expansive windows usher in plenty of natural light, while offering fabulous, picturesque city and river views. Adjacent to the entry gallery is the home?s sweeping main living room, boasting corner windows and gas fireplace. This main living room, along with connected dining room, offers the ideal setting for entertaining guests and hosting parties. The nearby eat-in gourmet kitchen is the perfect playground for any burgeoning home chef, offering ample cooking counter space and featuring top-of-the-line Miele, Viking, Sub-Zero, and Waterworks home appliances.The home?s various bedrooms feature expansive windows, convenient built-in furniture, and bathroom access either via a private connected bath or a shared hall bath. The master bedroom suite boasts double-vanity master bath with walk-in shower and tub, as well as double walk-in closets and wrap around windows. For the homeowner?s convenience and comfort, this penthouse suite features an incredible amount of closet and home storage space as well as high-tech LED lighting throughout and electric window shades.The Rushmore at 80 Riverside Boulevard is the perfect setting for this fabulous penthouse home. Residents of the Rushmore can enjoy luxurious, resort-like amenities, including full concierge services, a posh wellness center with indoor swimming pool, private screening room, garden lounge, billiards room, and sundeck. Parking is offered in onsite garage. Adjacent to the Rushmore is the terrific Riverside Park, an outdoor oasis featuring bike and jogging paths, basketball courts, and baseball diamonds. Perhaps best of all, some of the city?s finest shopping, dining, and entertainment is only steps away.