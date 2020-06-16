All apartments in New York
80 Riverside Boulevard
80 Riverside Boulevard

80 Riverside Boulevard · (212) 838-3700
Location

80 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
media room
Available Furnished and Unfurnished.Spectacular and stunning, this full floor private penthouse, located along Riverside Boulevard in one of the city?s most elite residences, is a dream come true! Boasting 4-bedrooms, 3.5-bathrooms, and approximately 3,100 square feet of living space, this swanky penthouse is practically a palace in the sky. A gorgeous marble entry foyer leads into the home?s welcoming gallery, featuring coast closet and convenient half bath. Dark oak hardwood flooring, high 11-foot-tall ceilings, stylish pocket doors, and pristine white walls throughout enhance the home?s sense of luxury and elegance, while the apartment?s expansive windows usher in plenty of natural light, while offering fabulous, picturesque city and river views. Adjacent to the entry gallery is the home?s sweeping main living room, boasting corner windows and gas fireplace. This main living room, along with connected dining room, offers the ideal setting for entertaining guests and hosting parties. The nearby eat-in gourmet kitchen is the perfect playground for any burgeoning home chef, offering ample cooking counter space and featuring top-of-the-line Miele, Viking, Sub-Zero, and Waterworks home appliances.The home?s various bedrooms feature expansive windows, convenient built-in furniture, and bathroom access either via a private connected bath or a shared hall bath. The master bedroom suite boasts double-vanity master bath with walk-in shower and tub, as well as double walk-in closets and wrap around windows. For the homeowner?s convenience and comfort, this penthouse suite features an incredible amount of closet and home storage space as well as high-tech LED lighting throughout and electric window shades.The Rushmore at 80 Riverside Boulevard is the perfect setting for this fabulous penthouse home. Residents of the Rushmore can enjoy luxurious, resort-like amenities, including full concierge services, a posh wellness center with indoor swimming pool, private screening room, garden lounge, billiards room, and sundeck. Parking is offered in onsite garage. Adjacent to the Rushmore is the terrific Riverside Park, an outdoor oasis featuring bike and jogging paths, basketball courts, and baseball diamonds. Perhaps best of all, some of the city?s finest shopping, dining, and entertainment is only steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Riverside Boulevard have any available units?
80 Riverside Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Riverside Boulevard have?
Some of 80 Riverside Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Riverside Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
80 Riverside Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Riverside Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 80 Riverside Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 80 Riverside Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 80 Riverside Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 80 Riverside Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Riverside Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Riverside Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 80 Riverside Boulevard has a pool.
Does 80 Riverside Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 80 Riverside Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Riverside Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Riverside Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
