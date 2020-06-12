80 North Moore

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

LEASE BREAK - Currently Available until September 30th 2020. After such time, the tenants can re-apply to the landlord for a one or two year extension. This three bedroom rental has great views from the 29th floor, a generous layout, modern kitchen and baths, washer/dryer, and a balcony! Shares are permitted on a case-by-case basis. Independence Plaza is a full-service luxury rental property located in the heart of TriBeCa. Residents enjoy 24-hour door staff, fitness center, indoor pool, and playroom. This apartment is being offered at a below-market rate for six months. Please email us for more information.