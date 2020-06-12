All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

80 North Moore

80 North Moore Street · (212) 572-3195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 North Moore Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29B · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
LEASE BREAK - Currently Available until September 30th 2020. After such time, the tenants can re-apply to the landlord for a one or two year extension. This three bedroom rental has great views from the 29th floor, a generous layout, modern kitchen and baths, washer/dryer, and a balcony! Shares are permitted on a case-by-case basis. Independence Plaza is a full-service luxury rental property located in the heart of TriBeCa. Residents enjoy 24-hour door staff, fitness center, indoor pool, and playroom. This apartment is being offered at a below-market rate for six months. Please email us for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 North Moore have any available units?
80 North Moore has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 North Moore have?
Some of 80 North Moore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 North Moore currently offering any rent specials?
80 North Moore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 North Moore pet-friendly?
No, 80 North Moore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 80 North Moore offer parking?
Yes, 80 North Moore does offer parking.
Does 80 North Moore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 North Moore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 North Moore have a pool?
Yes, 80 North Moore has a pool.
Does 80 North Moore have accessible units?
No, 80 North Moore does not have accessible units.
Does 80 North Moore have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 North Moore does not have units with dishwashers.
