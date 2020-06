Amenities

garage walk in closets 24hr concierge doorman

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman parking garage

Come Home to this beautiful loft-style Condo in the heart of the Financial District. The top of the line kitchen features Sub Zero and Miele appliances. Soaring 10'8" beamed ceilings and 3 large windows make this home feel extra spacious, light and airy. A tremendous walk In closet completes the package with 2 washers and 2 dryers on the floor. The South Star is a Pre-War Condominium with 24/7 Concierge with an on site garage. The Fulton Street subway entrance and 24 hour supermarket are right across the street, as well as every neighborhood retail you need within a single block.

Check out Fidi Fan Page on Facebook for more neighborhood info.