All apartments in New York
Find more places like 80 Columbus Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
80 Columbus Circle
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

80 Columbus Circle

80 Columbus Cir · (917) 882-4320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

80 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 66-B · Avail. now

$28,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
MANDARIN ORIENTAL RESIDENCES:
An uncompromising, unrivaled and peerless hotelier, unlike any other- simply the best brand in the business and the very definition of 5 star luxury.

This spectacular corner apartment with west, north and east views of Central Park, the Hudson River and commanding Lincoln Center and cityscape vistas north to the George Washington Bridge and beyond are simply breathtaking.

The apartment opens to an oversize foyer leading to a sun flooded large dining room, living room and completely renovated open kitchen with floor to ceiling windows. The apartment features 2 large master bedrooms with ensuite baths and a half bath. The renovation also includes beautiful stone floors and a tasteful modern aesthetic throughout, designed by Chelsea Atelier.

The Shops At Columbus Circle occupying several floors at the buildings ground floor entrance offer you virtually any and all retail therapy, Whole Foods, and some of the finest restaurants in Manhattan including Per Se.

Relax at the full-service spa, where you can enjoy massages, body treatments, and facials. You're sure to appreciate the recreational amenities, including a health club, an indoor pool, and a sauna.

By appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Columbus Circle have any available units?
80 Columbus Circle has a unit available for $28,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Columbus Circle have?
Some of 80 Columbus Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Columbus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
80 Columbus Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Columbus Circle pet-friendly?
No, 80 Columbus Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 80 Columbus Circle offer parking?
Yes, 80 Columbus Circle does offer parking.
Does 80 Columbus Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Columbus Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Columbus Circle have a pool?
Yes, 80 Columbus Circle has a pool.
Does 80 Columbus Circle have accessible units?
No, 80 Columbus Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Columbus Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Columbus Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 80 Columbus Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity