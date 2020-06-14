80 Columbus Circle

Amenities

MANDARIN ORIENTAL RESIDENCES:

An uncompromising, unrivaled and peerless hotelier, unlike any other- simply the best brand in the business and the very definition of 5 star luxury.



This spectacular corner apartment with west, north and east views of Central Park, the Hudson River and commanding Lincoln Center and cityscape vistas north to the George Washington Bridge and beyond are simply breathtaking.



The apartment opens to an oversize foyer leading to a sun flooded large dining room, living room and completely renovated open kitchen with floor to ceiling windows. The apartment features 2 large master bedrooms with ensuite baths and a half bath. The renovation also includes beautiful stone floors and a tasteful modern aesthetic throughout, designed by Chelsea Atelier.



The Shops At Columbus Circle occupying several floors at the buildings ground floor entrance offer you virtually any and all retail therapy, Whole Foods, and some of the finest restaurants in Manhattan including Per Se.



Relax at the full-service spa, where you can enjoy massages, body treatments, and facials. You're sure to appreciate the recreational amenities, including a health club, an indoor pool, and a sauna.



By appointment only.