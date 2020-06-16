8 West 71st Street

Amenities

THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!Absolutely beautiful charming 1 bedroom/1 bath renovated brownstone apartment on a tree lined street next to Central Park.Located two short flights up. The high ceiling apartment features a large bedroom with exposed brick wall, a beautiful large living room with fire place, bay windows, modern kitchen and bathroom.Large windows with West 71st St exposure provide ample natural light!The net price is advertised with one month free on a 12 month leaseGross rent is $3,200