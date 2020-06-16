All apartments in New York
Find more places like 8 West 71st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
8 West 71st Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

8 West 71st Street

8 West 71st Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!Absolutely beautiful charming 1 bedroom/1 bath renovated brownstone apartment on a tree lined street next to Central Park.Located two short flights up. The high ceiling apartment features a large bedroom with exposed brick wall, a beautiful large living room with fire place, bay windows, modern kitchen and bathroom.Large windows with West 71st St exposure provide ample natural light!The net price is advertised with one month free on a 12 month leaseGross rent is $3,200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 West 71st Street have any available units?
8 West 71st Street has a unit available for $2,933 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 8 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 West 71st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 West 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 8 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 8 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 8 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 West 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 8 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 8 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 West 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 West 71st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 West 71st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 West 71st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity