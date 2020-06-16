All apartments in New York
792 Columbus Ave
792 Columbus Ave

792 Columbus Avenue · (856) 905-8328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

792 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
lobby
A NO FEE & 2.5 MONTHS FREE ($2460 net) massive studio/Jr1 and one bath come complete with additional dressing area! This newly renovated unit is both bright and spacious. Featuring a large kitchen with granite countertop and THREE closets make for comfortable living. The building offers gym, large laundry room, and 24/7 attended lobby. Be sure to enjoy the buildings outdoor areas for the exploration of kids and dogs. Dogs have a select area for off-leash running. Children can enjoy the different outdoor toys to climb and play. Located near the plush greenery of Central Park within close proximity subway stops to Columbia, New York Presbyterian Hospital, and Mt. Sinai Hospital. A plethora of favorite stores and conveniences including Whole Foods, Modell's, TJ Maxx, Michaels, Duane Reade, Chase Bank, Bank of America, Home Goods, Crumbs, Sephora, Starbucks, Petco and more are in the neighborhood. The neighborhood's transportation needs are serviced by Ubers, Juno, Lyft, taxis, MTA bus routes which run along nearly every avenue and the West side subways conveniently offering 1, 2, 3, C, and B trains all in close proximity. Gross rent $3075/ $2469 net rent, limited time offer ~ Message, email, call, or text Alison today to schedule your private viewing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 792 Columbus Ave have any available units?
792 Columbus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 792 Columbus Ave have?
Some of 792 Columbus Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 792 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
792 Columbus Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 792 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 792 Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 792 Columbus Ave offer parking?
No, 792 Columbus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 792 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 792 Columbus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 792 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 792 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 792 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 792 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 792 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 792 Columbus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
