792 Columbus Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry lobby

A NO FEE & 2.5 MONTHS FREE ($2460 net) massive studio/Jr1 and one bath come complete with additional dressing area! This newly renovated unit is both bright and spacious. Featuring a large kitchen with granite countertop and THREE closets make for comfortable living. The building offers gym, large laundry room, and 24/7 attended lobby. Be sure to enjoy the buildings outdoor areas for the exploration of kids and dogs. Dogs have a select area for off-leash running. Children can enjoy the different outdoor toys to climb and play. Located near the plush greenery of Central Park within close proximity subway stops to Columbia, New York Presbyterian Hospital, and Mt. Sinai Hospital. A plethora of favorite stores and conveniences including Whole Foods, Modell's, TJ Maxx, Michaels, Duane Reade, Chase Bank, Bank of America, Home Goods, Crumbs, Sephora, Starbucks, Petco and more are in the neighborhood. The neighborhood's transportation needs are serviced by Ubers, Juno, Lyft, taxis, MTA bus routes which run along nearly every avenue and the West side subways conveniently offering 1, 2, 3, C, and B trains all in close proximity. Gross rent $3075/ $2469 net rent, limited time offer ~ Message, email, call, or text Alison today to schedule your private viewing today!!