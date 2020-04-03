785 West End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

IMMERSIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR & VIDEO AVAILABLESprawling, classic 6 apartment in a doorman building. The apartment has a huge living room, chefs kitchen with dishwasher, and dining room. There are two king sized bedrooms one has a cedar lined walk-in closet, renovated baths third bedroom/staff room/home office, gracious entry foyer and river views. The building has a part time doorman, elevator, live in super and laundry facilities. Please note that the advertised rent is net effective rent of last month free; actual rent is $5,600.