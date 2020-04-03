All apartments in New York
Find more places like 785 West End Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
785 West End Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

785 West End Avenue

785 West End Avenue · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

785 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$5,134

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
IMMERSIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR & VIDEO AVAILABLESprawling, classic 6 apartment in a doorman building. The apartment has a huge living room, chefs kitchen with dishwasher, and dining room. There are two king sized bedrooms one has a cedar lined walk-in closet, renovated baths third bedroom/staff room/home office, gracious entry foyer and river views. The building has a part time doorman, elevator, live in super and laundry facilities. Please note that the advertised rent is net effective rent of last month free; actual rent is $5,600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 West End Avenue have any available units?
785 West End Avenue has a unit available for $5,134 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 West End Avenue have?
Some of 785 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
785 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 785 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 785 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 785 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 785 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 785 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 785 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 785 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 785 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 785 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 785 West End Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity