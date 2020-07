Amenities

on-site laundry elevator doorman

Unit Amenities Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

Gorgeous 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with Hudson River views and very bright rooms located in the heart of the Upper West Side in a pre-war doorman building.



This unique and lovely apartment boasts a gracious entry foyer with closets leading to a spacious living area and and well organized open kitchen.

Master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. Second bedroom with a bathroom in the hallway. Both are large sized bedrooms and have river views. Great closet space in both bedrooms.



This quiet apartment is facing and West and South.



Situated in a beautifully maintained pre-war elevator building with full-time doorman and laundry room. Located just 2 blocks from the express 1/2/3 trains at 96th Street, West Side Market, Riverside Park, and all the amenities that the UWS has to offer.