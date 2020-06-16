All apartments in New York
775 Riverside Drive

775 Riverside Drive · (917) 578-6781
Location

775 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**NO FEE** Welcome to the John James Condominium! This gut renovated three bedroom apartment has great light from the spacious living room and master suite. Entertain in your large, open kitchen which features a peninsula, abundant cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and marble counter-tops. Additional apartment details include hardwood floors, recessed lighting and two beautiful, glass-tiled bathrooms. A video intercom has also been installed along with upgraded electric and plumbing throughout the building.To view a 3-D walk-thru of the unit, click the VIDEO or VIRTUAL TOUR link above or go to: http://bit.ly/31W90vgLocated across from Riverside Park and close to subway and buses. Near NY Presbyterian hospital, City College and Columbia University, this neighborhood has seen tremendous growth over the last few years and is poised for much, much more. 775 Riverside Drive has an on-site super, laundry room and garage access (for a monthly fee). KW238162

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 Riverside Drive have any available units?
775 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 775 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 775 Riverside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
775 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 775 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 775 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 775 Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 775 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 775 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 775 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 775 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 775 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 775 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 775 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
