**NO FEE** Welcome to the John James Condominium! This gut renovated three bedroom apartment has great light from the spacious living room and master suite. Entertain in your large, open kitchen which features a peninsula, abundant cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and marble counter-tops. Additional apartment details include hardwood floors, recessed lighting and two beautiful, glass-tiled bathrooms. A video intercom has also been installed along with upgraded electric and plumbing throughout the building.To view a 3-D walk-thru of the unit, click the VIDEO or VIRTUAL TOUR link above or go to: http://bit.ly/31W90vgLocated across from Riverside Park and close to subway and buses. Near NY Presbyterian hospital, City College and Columbia University, this neighborhood has seen tremendous growth over the last few years and is poised for much, much more. 775 Riverside Drive has an on-site super, laundry room and garage access (for a monthly fee). KW238162